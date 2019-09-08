Off-duty NYPD school safety officer arrested after she kicked a cop in Brooklyn: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — An off-duty NYPD officer is facing multiple charges after she kicked a police officer Saturday in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

Officers responded Saturday to reports of a car idling without anyone in it on Broadway, near Walton Street, in South Williamsburg neighborhood, police said.

When cops arrived on the scene they found Melinda Breland, 33, attempting to get into her car at the location, authorities said.

Upon trying to talk to Breland, an off-duty NYPD school safety agent, she kicked one of the officers, causing pain to his leg, according to police.

The officer kicked was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and Breland was arrested, the NYPD said.

Breland now faces multiple charges, including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration, according to police.