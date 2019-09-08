NJ woman charged with stabbing her mother to death

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — A 23-year-old New Jersey woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death in their Mount Laurel apartment, officials said Saturday.

Marisa Rivera is accused of killing Denise DeNapoli around 3:30 a.m. Friday, prosecutors said.

Officers went to check on DeNapoli after the 56-year-old woman failed to show up to work, officials said. Concerned co-workers had contacted the Mount Laurel Township Police Department.

Officers found Rivera at a hotel on Route 73 on Friday night. They haven’t yet determined a motive for the slaying.

Rivera was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.