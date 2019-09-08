NJ woman charged with stabbing her mother to death

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — A 23-year-old New Jersey woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death in their Mount Laurel apartment, officials said Saturday.

Marisa Rivera is accused of stabbing her mother to death. (Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office)

Marisa Rivera is accused of killing Denise DeNapoli around 3:30 a.m. Friday, prosecutors said.

Officers went to check on DeNapoli after the 56-year-old woman failed to show up to work, officials said. Concerned co-workers had contacted the Mount Laurel Township Police Department.

Officers found Rivera at a hotel on Route 73 on Friday night. They haven’t yet determined a motive for the slaying.

Rivera was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

 

