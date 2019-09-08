‘I did it:’ Texas man admits he smashed Wall Street’s famous ‘Charging Bull’ with homemade metal banjo

BOWLING GREEN, Manhattan — The Texas man accused of bashing New York’s Charging Bull statue with a metal object and damaged one of its horns admitted his guilt to police, according to court documents.

Tevon Varlack, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly attacking the bronze beast. He was arraigned Sunday morning.

Police says the 42-year-old Varlack hit the bull with a metal object that looked like a banjo. The attack left the statue with a hole in its right horn.

Varlack loudly shouted and played music from a portable speaker as he swung at the bull, according to court documents.

“I did it. The banjo and speaker are mine,” Varlack said, according to court documents.

The Texas man was released without bail though prosecutors had requested bail be set at $500. He’s scheduled to return to court on Oct. 21.

The cost to repair the sculpture has not yet been determined.

Varlack is being represented by Legal Aid.

The 7,100-pound (3,200-kilogram) bull was created by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and installed in lower Manhattan as a work of guerrilla art.

Di Modica says the sculpture was his gift to America. It quickly became a popular attraction.