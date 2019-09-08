Do you know this boy? NYPD trying to identify child found alone in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — The NYPD is trying to identify a young boy found riding a bicycle by himself in Brooklyn late Saturday night, as well as locate the child’s parents or guardians, police said Sunday.

The boy, seen in the photo above provided by the NYPD, was found alone around 10:30 p.m., riding a black and green bicycle near East 55th Street and Linden Blvd. in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, authorities said.

The boy, who is safe and in good physical condition, was unable to tell police contact information about his parents or guardians nor was he able to provide his home address, police said.

The boy has brown eyes and black hair, stands at about 4 feet, 2 inches, and was found wearing a white tank top, gray shorts, and blue and green Croc sandals on his feet, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD has also released the below photo of the bicycle the child was riding.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).