Day care worker allegedly intentionally suffocated 4-month-old girl: police

BEAR, DE —A day care worker allegedly intentionally suffocated a 4-month-old girl at the Little People Child Development Center, police said Friday.

The baby was found unresponsive on Friday morning, officials said. Investigators determined Dejoynay Ferguson, 19 “placed her hands over the victim’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive.”

Ferguson, who was the assigned caregiver at the day care’s infant room, then placed the baby back in the crib, police said. About 20 minutes later, Ferguson told the day care owner that the baby girl was unresponsive.

The day care worker was charged with murder. Bail was set at $1,000,000.

The Office of Childcare Licensing has suspended the license of the facility indefinitely.