Crowds savor last day of beach season in NYC

NEW YORK — As the summer is coming to an end in the city, New Yorkers told PIX 11 how they feel about the season coming to an end.

Starting Sept. 8, there are no longer lifeguards at public beaches. We caught up with New Yorkers at Roackaway Beach as they took advantage of the day.

On Saturday, the beaches were closed due to threats from Hurricane Dorian.

There were mixed responses as some New Yorkers told us they were ready for the fall season, but others felt that summer wrapped up too soon.

NYC beaches were open from Memorial Day weekend through Sept. 8, 2019.

