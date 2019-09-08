19 dogs, 35 cars rescued from Hurricane Dorian arrive at Long Island shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Dorian's wrath didn't just affect people living along the southern seaboard; local animal shelters often scrambled to place their dogs and cats and keep them out of harm's way.

Before the hurricane hit, the North Shore Animal League drove its mobile shelter down to North Carolina and South Carolina and rescued 19 dogs and 35 cats from four different shelters.

"It's a great feeling knowing that you are taking them out of a situation that is not good for them. And you are bringing them up here where they have a second chance and they can be adopted into loving homes," rescue manager Karla Agostinello said.

The mobile shelter was loaded up with supplies before its journey down south.

"We put out a plea to all of our local people. We are Long Islanders. We know about devastating storms. And they came out and they delivered," rescue associate Ted Moriates said.

The supplies were dropped off at the shelters and then loaded up with the pets ready to make journey to Long Island. This also freed up space in North and South Carolina for displaced pets needing shelter during and after the hurricane.

The puppies, kittens, dogs and cats arrived Sunday afternoon in Port Washington. But they are not able to leave North Shore Animal League just yet.

"All these guys have to meet with our medical team, be spayed, neutered, up to date with shots, medicines, what they need. They are going to meet with behavior and grooming and some should be available as early as next weekend," Moriates said.

Danielle Engelhardt watched as animals were taken out of the truck.

"We saw the dogs on Instagram - the little pit bulls - and I needed one," she said.