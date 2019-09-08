12-year-old boy seriously injured when shot in neck in Yonkers: police

YONKERS — A 12-year-old boy is undergoing surgery Sunday morning after being found shot in the neck early Sunday in Yonkers, police said.

Officers from the Yonkers Police responded around 1:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired at the front entrance of an apartment complex at 73-83 Highland Ave., authorities said.

When cops arrived on the scene, they found the boy on the ground with an apparent single gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

First responders rendered medical aid to the boy and he was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently having surgery, according to Yonkers Police.

Authorities said the boy is listed in serious condition.

Police said they’ve learned from a preliminary investigation that the boy, who does not live at the location, was with a group of other young people in front of the building when a vehicle pulled up on Highland Avenue and two people got out.

Upon emerging from the vehicle, each of the two people fired a single shot toward the group, with one of those bullets striking the boy, police said.

Police believe the two alleged shooters then fled in the same vehicle.

A criminal investigation is ongoing and multiple investigators are working to identify and apprehend both alleged shooters, as well as determine the motive behind the attack, Yonkers Police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls will remain confidential. 100% anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent to us directly through the Yonkers PD Tips app which can be downloaded for free to any Apple or Android device.