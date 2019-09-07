Special glasses allow woman to see for first time in 25 years

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — For 25 years, potter Kerry Wilson has learned to live in darkness. A rare disease took her sight and years of seeing her children grow.

“I have seven grandchildren and I don’t know what any of them look like,” said Wilson, who was able to see again this week for the first time. “It’s like my world was normal again, I could see color and faces and I can see written words.”

eSight, a Canadian company, is helping many with visual impairments with special glasses. Now Wilson can see her adult children that have always remained children in her memory.

“I’m trying to figure out what family members they look like,” she said.

Unfortunately, she only has the glasses for a trial week. The high-tech device costs between $8,000 and $10,000 but a local Lions Club is working to help raise the money needed to bring the colorful world back to Wilson.

“It’s very exciting to be able to see colors again because It’s something I haven’t seen in 25 years,” she said.