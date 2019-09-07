Man sexually abuses sleeping woman inside Times Square subway station: police

A man (pictured) is accused of sexually abusing a woman inside a Manhattan subway station Sept. 5, 2019. (NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man accused of sexually abusing a sleeping woman inside a Manhattan subway station.

The 23-year-old victim fell asleep inside the Times Square – 42nd Street subway station around 4:50 a.m. Thursday when she was approached by a man, police said.

The woman woke up to find the man sexually abusing her, according to police.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

