Man sexually abuses sleeping woman inside Times Square subway station: police

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man accused of sexually abusing a sleeping woman inside a Manhattan subway station.

The 23-year-old victim fell asleep inside the Times Square – 42nd Street subway station around 4:50 a.m. Thursday when she was approached by a man, police said.

The woman woke up to find the man sexually abusing her, according to police.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

