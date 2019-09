BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed at a Brooklyn home Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of a person assaulted inside a house in the vicinity of Jefferson and Wilson avenues in Bushwick around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found 41-year-old Anthony Wilkinson with a gunshot to his chest, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.