Man beaten and stabbed by group while riding D train Saturday, police say

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man was stabbed and beaten on a northbound D train in Lower Manhattan Saturday after a group of people tried to rob him, police said.

Authorities said it happened at around 3:40 a.m., when five individuals approached the man, demanding money. When he refused, two men began punching him, police said.

As the victim resisted, a third man asked a woman to give him his knife, which he used to stab the victim in his head and torso, according to police.

The group fled the train at the Grand Street Station. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

