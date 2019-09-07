Fuel Our Kids: “Food, glorious food” at the USA Today Wine and Food Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Close to 2,000 people gathered at the Lefrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park doing what New Yorkers love most: eating fabulous food and drinking fabulous wine.

As part of PIX11’s Fuel Our Kids Initiative combatting childhood hunger, PIX11 was the media sponsor for the USA Today Wine and Food Festival benefiting City Harvest.

“If you are talking about organizations that give back, City Harvest is on the short, top list,” Alex Guaraschelli, Chopped chef and author, told PIX11 News. “They redistribute so much food and eliminate food waste,” she added.

There were food booths from 35 local restaurants and 40 different wine varieties, plus cooking demonstrations from top chefs like Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye, who was busy making fans swoon.

“He’s so gorgeous, OMG,” Emily Feder, 25, told PIX11 News. “He’s the kindest soul, he’s amazing."

PIX 11’s Dan Mannarino served as the event's emcee.

“New York’s Very Own. It’s all about helping people and enjoying food, glorious food,” he said.

One of the favorite booths was Harlem’s Lady Lexis Sweets. Lexis Gonzalez, with help and inspiration from her own mother, served up something savory from Charleston: okra soup.

“The food reminded them of their mom’s cooking and they didn’t have to leave New York City,” said Gonzalez, chef and co-owner of Lady Lexis Sweets.

“Anything we can do to make sure there is food for people and preserving what we actually have, that’s got to be a top priority, number one,” said Chad Brown, executive chef of Hunt and Fish Club.

40 percent of the $65 ticket price will benefit City Harvest and the PIX11 Fuel Our Kids Initiative.