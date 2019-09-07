Dirt bike rider killed in crash on Long Island

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a dirt bike crash on Long Island Friday night, authorities said.

Anthony Ayala was driving south on Wicks Road when he collided with the Jeep, which was moving north on Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood around 9 p.m., police said.

Ayala, who police said was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and sustained numerous injuries.

Ayala was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 52-year-old driver of the Jeep was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

The intersection is about a mile from the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College.

Associated Press contributed to this report.