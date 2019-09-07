Cat ‘detained’ by Florida police after being mistaken for burglar

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — No cat is above the law.

Officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at a Collier County home. What they found was unexpected.

A small cat had gotten loose and was making “disturbing sounds” that prompted the call.

Police had a purr-fect response after finding the culprit.

The sheriff’s office posted an image of the cat “behind bars” on their Facebook page writing, “The ‘cat burglar’ was quickly detained and turned over to Collier County Domestic Animal Services for safekeeping and fur-ther questioning.”

The Facebook page later posted an update saying the feline, later identified as “Bones,” was microchipped and the shelter was working to contact his owner.

Collier County is about 56 miles east of Naples.