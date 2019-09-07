Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu tops Serena Williams for US Open title

NEW YORK — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has upset Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the U.S. Open final for her first Grand Slam title.

Andreescu’s victory Saturday prevented Williams from claiming what would have been her record-tying 24th major singles championship.

This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the U.S. Open final.

She has now been the runner-up at four of the seven majors she has entered since returning to the tour after having a baby two years ago.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her tournament debut in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were allowed to enter the majors.