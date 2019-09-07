At least 3 people injured when NYPD cruiser jumps Brooklyn curb Saturday night: officials

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — At least three people were injured and taken to the hospital when a police cruiser jumped the curb in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to fire department and police officials.

The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m., according to an FDNY official.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, and two female victims were injured, police said.

Video from the Citizen App shows the damaged police cruiser on the sidewalk, with crowds gathered around the area near 5201 13th Ave. A second vehicle, a minivan, was also damaged on the scene, thought to be involved in a collision with the police vehicle, witnesses told PIX11’s Magee Hickey.

<blockquote class=”citizen-incident-embed” data-video=”[object Object]” data-details=”true” data-background=”true” data-responsive=”false” data-width=”352″ data-height=”541″ data-video_stream_ids=”3f358898-966d-449e-a200-7286cd7908ea”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Police Cruiser Crashed Into Storefront <a href=”https://citizen.com”>@CitizenApp</a></p>5115 13th Avenue <a href=”https://citizen.com/e/-LoDZv348ykrziuPB7pN”>9:53:43 PM EDT</a>https://citizen.com/scripts/embed.js</blockquote>

It was initially believed that the vehicle had crashed into a storefront. Once on the scene, it was determined that the vehicle had jumped the curb, but it was not immediately clear if it had crashed into the front of the building.