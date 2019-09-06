Woman charged after shooting and kidnapping that set off Amber Alert: police

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The woman who set off an Amber Alert Friday morning after allegedly shooting the father of her child multiple times and kidnapping the 3-year-old has been charged with assault, according to police.

Patchita Tennant, a 42-year-old Riverhead woman, has been charged with felony assault and felony criminal use of a firearm. Tennant allegedly shot Andrew

Mitchell four times at his home on Pleasure Drive in Flanders, then fled the residence with their child, according to police.

Tennant eventually turned herself into the authorities. Mitchell was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The parents had joint custody of the child, who goes back and forth between houses in Flanders, according to authorities.

An Amber Alert was activated around 7 a.m., and stated the child was “in imminent danger.”

Hours later, police were called to a family member’s home, where the child was found safe and secure with blood relatives, according to authorities.

Family members said they saw the Amber Alert and immediately called officials.

The gun believed to have been used in the initial domestic dispute has been recovered, police said.