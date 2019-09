JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Crews are working to repair a water main break in New Jersey Friday morning.

Authorities were called to the vicinity of Halladay Street and Johnston Avenue in Jersey City.

Video from AIR11 shows water shooting into the air, flooding streets.

Crews were seen working to shut off the water.

