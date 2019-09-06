The One with the ‘Friends’ Pop-Up Experience in New York City

SOHO, Manhattan — So no one told you life was gonna be this way?

Classic TV sitcom ‘Friends’ is celebrating 25 years since its first-ever episode aired on Sept. 22, 1994. The show follows six twenty-something best pals as they navigate relationships, jobs and living in New York City.

To celebrate, an interactive pop-up experience has been set up at 76 Mercer Street in SoHo.

Friends diehard fans will get the opportunity to be their best Joey Tribbiani. Could he be wearing any more clothes?



They’ll also be able to do a proper turkey shimmy, just like Monica Geller.

And — as a test for true New Yorkers — they’ll have to pivot this monstrosity of a giant couch up a tight apartment staircase.

The Friends Pop-Up Experience is opens Saturday, Sept. 7 and stays up until Oct. 6. Tickets for the pop-up are unfortunately sold out, but you can always catch Friends weeknights at midnight on PIX11.