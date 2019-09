Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robocalls: if they seem more common than ever, you're not wrong. According to New York-based tech company Nomorobo, 40 percent of all calls in the US. are illegal, unwanted robocalls.

Friday, state senators held a hearing to figure how lawmakers can address the growing problem.

State Sen. Amy Paulin introduced legislation that would require telecommunication companies to block the calls that they know are nuisance calls.