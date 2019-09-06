Reports of suspicious package prompts street closures in Manhattan: police

MIDTOWN —Reports of a suspicious package have prompted the closure of a busy Manhattan street, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of a suspicious package along 800 Second Ave around 10 a.m., police said.

Second and Third avenues between 42nd and 43rd streets have been shut down to traffic, police tweeted.

The Bomb Squad is currently at the scene.

Pedestrians have also been advised to avoid the area.

Due to police activity on 2nd Ave between 42nd and 43rd st traffic is shut down on 2nd avenue at 43rd Street. Pedestrians are also advised to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/fimIxCjflB — NYPD 17th Precinct (@NYPD17Pct) September 6, 2019

The Consulate General of Israel is located in that area, an avenue away from the United Nations Headquarters.

Authorities in New York City have been on high alert since suspicious packages were found at a Manhattan subway station and on a street in Chelsea. The man seen dropping off the packages, later determined to be empty rice cookers, has since been charged.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.