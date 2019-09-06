Outbreak of salmonella infections linked to pig ear dog treats expands to 35 states

A Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats has now sickened 143 people across 35 states, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this year, the CDC warned animals and their humans can get sick from simply handling pig ear dog treats or caring for a dog who has eaten one.

According to the CDC, 33 people have been hospitalized and 26 illnesses are among children younger than 5 years. No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in humans include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. It may be harder to identify the infection in a dog, but look for diarrhea, which may be bloody; sluggish or tired behavior; and possible vomiting or fever.

The CDC recommends that adults and children wash their hands after playing with or feeding their pet. Owners should discourage their pets from licking humans’ faces after they eat or from licking open wounds. Pet food should also be stored away from human food to avoid any contamination.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration are also advising retailers not to sell pig ear treats.

Companies have recalled pig ear products because of possible contamination.

“No single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats has been identified that could account for all the illnesses. More products could be recalled as testing identifies Salmonella,” the CDC said.

The impacted states include: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.