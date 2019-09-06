NYC beaches close as Dorian brings dangerous surf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City Parks Department workers, lifeguards and the NYPD monitored the city's shoreline Friday.

All city beaches were closed to swimmers and surfers Friday and Saturday due to Hurricane Dorian.

While the hurricane is expected to pass far off New York's coastline, the National Weather Service said dangerous rip currents and 10 foot waves were expected.

Some surfers at Rockaway Beach did not listen Friday afternoon. Parks workers blared horns to try and get them out of the water.

PIX11 News met Pablo as he exited the water.

"I know there is current. But we deal with current every single day, that's what we do," he said. "We have been waiting all summer long for waves and now we got waves. Now they are taking us out."

At one point there was a stand-off with NYPD officers. But by early evening, about 2 dozen surfers were back in the water at Beach 86th Street.

Eric Peterson, the Rockaway Park Administrator for the New York City Parks Department, said they consulted with experts and did not take this decision lightly.

"Here at Rockaway, the rip currents can be very, very treacherous and we definitely wanted to air on the side of caution and keep everybody safe," Peterson said.

Shayne McIntyre flew to New York for a body surfing event Saturday. That's been cancelled.

"New York really needs to change its attitude towards surfing," he said.

Beaches are expected to reopen Sunday. It will be the last beach day of the season before lifeguards go off-duty.