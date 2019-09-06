News Closeup: Mayor de Blasio talks about his presidential campaign, NYC issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is not yet ready to end his 2020 Presidential campaign, in spite of the fact that he has been consistently polling around zero to one percent. But as his campaign continues, the Mayor has found himself coming under fire for neglecting his duties to run the city. Recently released records show he spent less than 7 hours at City Hall in May, the same month he launched his bid for the White House.

We hear from Mayor de Blasio on all aspects of his campaign, and why he still feels he has a chance to win. Plus, we take a look at issues facing the city today and where the Mayor feels he’s made progress since taking office in 2014.