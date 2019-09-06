Meet Mr. Throwback, New York’s Very Own vintage collector

Produced by Matt Brody

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — If you’re looking for original Jordan sneakers, sports collectibles, and pop culture items from the 90s, then ‘Mr. Throwback’ is the guy to go to.

Meet New York’s Very Own, Michael Spitz. This Long Island native is the owner of the famous vintage clothing store ‘Mr Throwback’ located in the East Village .

Spitz was born and raised in Bellmore, NY, where he grew up collecting starting lineups, sports posters and basketball cards. But, unlike most kids, Spitz never stopped collecting.

Instead of tossing his valuables, he kept them —all of them.

“This was not a childhood dream. This was kind of a passion I fell into. A hobby,” Spitz said.

Over the years, he collected so many items that he could make a store out of it — literally.

The inspiration for ‘Mr. Throwback’ was sparked in 2011, after he noticed someone selling old basketball Jerseys at a flea market. By November 2012, his shop was open for business.

Mr Throwback gained popularity fast with more than 105,000 followers on Instagram. The account is still growing.

The tiny vintage shop has even sparked the interest of many celebrities like Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Bruno Mars and Scarlett Johansson.

“It’s amazing when people from all over the world come to the store. I’ve had people from places like Dubai, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden and Australia. It’s mind-boggling,” Spitz said.

The store has been in business at 437 E. 9th street for six years now and Spitz says that it has shaped him into the person that he is today.

“New York is home, And I want to be here for the rest of my life,” Spitz said.