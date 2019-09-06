New state license plate design chosen after online contest

NEW YORK — After an online contest with more than 325,000 votes, the next state license plate design was announced Friday, according to the state DMV.

Nearly 50 percent of contest participants chose this design to be the next license plate on cars around the Empire State.

“The design overwhelmingly selected by New Yorkers showcases some of our most iconic symbols and truly represents what the Empire State is all about—our diversity, our unparalleled architecture and natural beauty, and our unyielding commitment to freedom and justice for all,” said Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

The plate shows various landmarks from across the state, and features the state’s colors and motto.

The new official license plate will be made available beginning in April. Officials say the fee for the new plates will be $25.

