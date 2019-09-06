Moreland’s HR, 7 pitchers carry Red Sox past Yanks 6-1

Posted 10:58 PM, September 6, 2019, by

BOSTON — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double and Moreland two singles for the Red Sox, who won for the 13th time in 19 games but the defending World Series champions remained 6 1/2 games out of the AL’s second wild-card spot with 21 games to play.

Brett Gardner homered for AL East-leading New York, which lost for just the third time in 11 games. The Yankees lead atop the East dropped to 8 1/2 games over Tampa Bay, a 5-0 winner at home against Toronto.

New York starter Domingo Germán (17-4) gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits with four walks and five strikeouts in his bid to become the majors’ first 18-game winner. He had given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts.

Marcus Walden (9-2), Boston’s third pitcher, threw a scoreless inning for the victory.

With the Yankees entering Fenway Park with a 16 1/2-game advantage in the standings over the third-place Red Sox, the matchup hardly held the billing usually provided the rivalry.

Boston moved ahead 4-0, scoring all the runs with two outs in the fourth. Brock Holt had an RBI single on a grounder that took a bad hop past second baseman Gleyber Torres before Moreland hooked his homer around the Pesky Pole.

Gardner hit his to right off Andrew Cashner in the fifth, but Bogaerts’ two-run double off the Green Monster came in the bottom half off reliever Nestor Cortes Jr.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.