Moreland’s HR, 7 pitchers carry Red Sox past Yanks 6-1

BOSTON — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double and Moreland two singles for the Red Sox, who won for the 13th time in 19 games but the defending World Series champions remained 6 1/2 games out of the AL’s second wild-card spot with 21 games to play.

Brett Gardner homered for AL East-leading New York, which lost for just the third time in 11 games. The Yankees lead atop the East dropped to 8 1/2 games over Tampa Bay, a 5-0 winner at home against Toronto.

New York starter Domingo Germán (17-4) gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits with four walks and five strikeouts in his bid to become the majors’ first 18-game winner. He had given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts.

Marcus Walden (9-2), Boston’s third pitcher, threw a scoreless inning for the victory.

With the Yankees entering Fenway Park with a 16 1/2-game advantage in the standings over the third-place Red Sox, the matchup hardly held the billing usually provided the rivalry.

Boston moved ahead 4-0, scoring all the runs with two outs in the fourth. Brock Holt had an RBI single on a grounder that took a bad hop past second baseman Gleyber Torres before Moreland hooked his homer around the Pesky Pole.

Gardner hit his to right off Andrew Cashner in the fifth, but Bogaerts’ two-run double off the Green Monster came in the bottom half off reliever Nestor Cortes Jr.