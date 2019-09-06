Midday with Muller: Amber Alert cancelled, Dorian approaches

Posted 7:05 PM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03PM, September 6, 2019
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-year-old girl, found safe with a family member. But her mother is still at large, accused of shooting her child’s father in a domestic dispute. Plus, the latest on Hurricane Dorian, and what to expect here in the tri-state area. Watch Midday with Muller now.
AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.