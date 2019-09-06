Man wanted in connection with Bronx sex assault: police

The search is on for a man wanted in connection with a sex assault that took place in the Bronx last Saturday, police said.

The report came in on Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m. Police said a 25-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of Leland Avenue and Archer Street when a man

approached her and asked for her phone number. She refused and the man allegedly pulled her onto the side of a parked car where he began to kiss her neck.

The victim resisted the kiss, according to authorities. The man then fled the location. He's described as a man, approximately 5-feet-3-inches and 140 pounds, last seen wearing a Charlotte Hornets jersey with a number two on the front, a black hat and socks.

