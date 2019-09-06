Former Starbucks CEO abandons 2020 presidential campaign

NEW YORK — Former CEO of Starbucks Howard Schultz announced he will no longer run for president.

The multi-billionaire released a statement on his website, citing that it was harder than expected to capture voters’ attention.

“Not enough people today are willing to consider backing an independent candidate because they fear doing so might lead to re-electing a uniquely dangerous incumbent president. There is considerable concern that four more years of a Trump administration pose a graver threat to our democracy than four more years of political dysfunction. I agree, but I’m also concerned that far-left policy ideas being advanced by several Democratic candidates will further alienate voters who believe those ideas will inflict more economic harm than good. The nomination of a far-left Democratic candidate could result in more votes for Trump—unless a moderate independent is also on the ballot,” he said.

Despite abandoning his 2020 run, Schultz said the money he was prepared to use for his campaign will now be used to invest in people and organizations that move the country beyond the two-party gridlock and that he “will spend this election cycle and the years ahead supporting bold and creative initiatives to transform our broken system and address the disparity of opportunity that plagues our nation.”

Schultz, 66, announced that he was exploring a 2020 presidential run as an independent candidate. However he announced a temporary suspension on the bid several months later, due to a back injury and surgeries that followed.