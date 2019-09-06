Father accused of beating 2-year-old son to death pleads guilty to lesser charge

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty in connection to the 2018 death of his 2-year-old son, officials said Thursday.

Lloyd Scott, 35, pleaded guilty to felony first degree manslaughter. The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office says he’s been promised a sentence of 21 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for December 6.

Scott was arrested in April 2018, when the child’s mother found the toddler unconscious.

Officials say Scott was alone with the boy while the mother was at work.

According to the DA, Scott beat the toddler, put him in bed and told the boy’s mother that her son was sleeping when she arrived home.

When she checked on her son, he was not breathing and was covered in bruises on his face and torso, according to the DA.

Officials say Scott drove the child and mother to the hospital, but when she ran into the emergency room with the child in her arms, Scott drove off.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Scott was arrested later that night. He was charged with murder.

The medical examiner said the child had blunt force trauma to his body, including lacerations to his liver, pancreas and intestines.