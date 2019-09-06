Celebrity beauty secrets revealed

Meghan Markle

Revitalash Advanced $98

Celeb: Meghan Markle claimed “I always use Revitalash on my lashes and they are as long as they’ll ever be.” RevitaLash Advanced’s formula of proprietary BioPeptin Complex, peptides and botanicals condition lashes, keeping them moisturized, soft and protected against brittleness and breakage. This conditioning serum improves flexibility, moisture, and shine for more luxurious, dramatic-looking eyelashes. In an independent consumer study, 98% of users experienced stronger, healthier looking lashes. Features patented technology for “The Curl Effect.” Available for $98 for a 3 month supply or $150 for a 6 month supply, you can purchase RevitaLash Advancedon RevitaLash.com and in select salons, spas and medi-spas worldwide.

Viola Davis

Wen Ultra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatment $80

WEN Ultra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatment is packed with soothing extracts and essential oils, smoothing peptides and skin rejuvenating amino acids, and features the restorative properties of Arnica and Vitamin K. This rich, quick absorbing, non-greasy formula helps relieve dryness and irritation, while it treats, hydrates and firms for radiant, smoother, younger looking skin. www.chazdean.com

Constance Wu

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum $80.00

A super-potent vitamin C day serum packed with a powerful antioxidant complex, essential nutrients, fruit enzymes, and a chronopeptide that mimics the antioxidant benefits of vitamin D, all working together to firm and brighten the appearance of skin, while improving the signs of photoaging.

Priyanka Chopra

La Prairie Skin Cavair Sleep Mask $385

La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask is an overnight firming and purifying treatment that replenishes moisture lost during the day and increase skin’s tautness and suppleness. Featuring the brand’s breakthrough caviar science, this richly textured mask is formulated with natural caviar extract enhanced with bioengineered forms of the ingredient’s most potent components to boost firmness and elasticity.

Kim Kardashian

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist $48

Mist on this spray moisturizer for a boost of soothing hydration and a luminous complexion. It is formulated with more than 20 percent botanical oils and humectants to leave skin dewy. A proprietary complex of Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid delivers highly efficient hydration to the skin, acting as the ultimate moisture magnet. It’s also infused with hadasei-3 anti-aging complex, a trinity of Japanese anti-aging superfoods—green tea, rice and algae—that restores the look of youthful radiance.

The Dewy Skin Mist’s super-fine sprayer only takes two to three spritzes for your whole face. Use right before applying makeup for flawless application and a dewy, glowing look. Take it with you for easy touch-ups on the go to refresh skin and give it an extra glow. You can also mist it over makeup to replenish moisture and prevent caking. It won’t disturb makeup, so you can use it anytime, anywhere. www.sephora.com