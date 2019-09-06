Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in ‘imminent danger’ on Long Island

LONG ISLAND — An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who authorities believe is “in imminent danger.”

Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell was last seen around 8:22 p.m. Thursday night when she was abducted near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead, South Hampton Town Police said.

She is described to have black, braided hair and brown eyes. She is about 2-feet 5-inches and weighs 50 pounds. Vanessa was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black sneakers.

Police are looking for Patchita Tennant, also known as Patricia, who is described to be 42 years old with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet 10-inches and weighs about 160 pounds, police said.

The alleged vehicle involved has been identified as a Grey SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with New York license plate number HUS7151.

The toddler was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

