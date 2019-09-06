Alonso gets bases-loaded walk in 9th, Mets beats Phillies 5-4

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to cap chaotic ninth inning and lift the New York Mets to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

The Mets pulled into a tie with Philadelphia, 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago for second NL wild card. The Cubs were playing at Milwaukee.

New York took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth on RBI singles by Alonso and Wilson Ramos. However, embattled closer Edwin Diaz (2-7), pitching for the first time since he gave up a walk-off three-run homer to Kurt Suzuki as Washington Nationals completed a seven-run ninth inning comeback Tuesday night, gave up a one-out, two-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the top of the ninth.

However, the Mets bailed out Diaz in the bottom of the inning, when Mike Morin (1-2) retired the first two batters he faced before Juan Lagares singled to left-center. Lagares went to third when J.D. Davis, pinch-hitting for Diaz, got ahead 3-0 before singling to left on a full-count pitch.

Nick Vincent then plunked Jeff McNeil with an 0-2 pitch to load the bases. Alonso walked on a full count and then had his uniform torn off by teammates as he reached first base.

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper left in the third inning after he was hit in the right hand by a pitch from Steven Matz.

The Mets took the lead on McNeil’s two-out RBI single in the third and Michael Conforto’s leadoff homer in the fourth.

The Phillies tied it on Realmuto’s RBI double in the fifth and Maikel Franco’s run-scoring single in the sixth.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin allowed two runs and six hits with no walks while striking out six over five innings. Matz gave up two runs and six hits with three walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings.