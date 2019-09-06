Adoption fees waived for cats, kittens at North Shore Animal League America

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Looking to adopt a cat or kitten? Now is your chance to get adoption fees waived!

In order to open up space for felines rescued from areas affected by Hurricane Dorian, North Shore Animal League America is waiving adoption fees for approved adopters through Sunday.

The organization’s emergency rescue team is en route to southern coastal states filled with supplies donated to be delivered to shelter partners.

Regular weekend adoption hours apply for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dogs and puppies will also be available for adoption, but waived fees apply to cats and kittens.

North Shore Animal League America is located at Lewyt Street in Port Washington.