Westchester mother pleads guilty to killing 2-year-old daughter

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A Westchester mother accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter took a plea deal in court Thursday, the district attorney announced.

Cynthia Arce pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Gabriella Boyd. She also pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, officials said.

Arce faces 25 years in prison to life. She is expected to be sentenced Oct. 31, the DA said.

Police had been called to Arce’s Mamaroneck home on Apr. 28, 2018 reporting someone was dying, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found Gabriella unresponsive in her bed. Officers later located Arce in another bedroom and refused to comply with police, officials said.

She then displayed two large knives and charged at the officers. When the officer’s stun gun failed to subdue her, a third officer shot and wounded Arce, according to officials.

The toddler was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Prior to the attack, Gabriella’s father was granted sole custody of the toddler after he provided evidence that his daughter’s life was in danger.