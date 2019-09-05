Three redesign options being considered for Port Authority Bus Terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — For nearly 70 years, the southwest corner of 42nd Street and 8th Avenue has featured the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

It won’t be changing anytime soon, but plans for a new bus terminal in midtown are taking another step forward. A new facility - to serve even more riders - has been talked about for years. There have been design competitions and public meetings, including one on Thursday night.

The location and size of a new structure have been major concerns; 15 possibilities were reviewed, including moving the bus terminal to New jersey.

There’s three current options being submitted to the federal government:

Build a new bus terminal at the current spot

Remodel the existing structure and add space at the Jacob Javits Convention Center property

Build an entirely new terminal on the lower level of the Convention Center and in that area

The Javits Center on 11th Avenue is a little under a mile away from Port Authority. A project there would require approval from the state and reconfiguring access for buses to the Lincoln Tunnel.

Federal officials will review the comments and options, then weigh in.

The proposals can be seen below: