NYC teacher allegedly steals $8,000 worth of supplies from Queens school

ST. ALBANS, Queens — As New York City kicked off the school year, one city teacher was arrested for stealing thousands worth of supplies from a Queens school, police said.

Sherran Fields, 44, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and faces charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Fields, an employee of the Department of Education, stole over $8,000 worth of scientific supplies from Intermediate School 59 in St. Albans, according to police.

I.S. 59 is a middle school that serves grades 6 through 8.

Fields was allegedly seen on surveillance video taking packages of teaching materials and curriculum resources last month, police sources told New York Post.