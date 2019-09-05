NYC beaches closed to swimming Friday and Saturday due to conditions predicted from Dorian

NYC Parks will close all of the city’s beaches to swimming and surfing Friday and Saturday due to what they’re calling “dangerous conditions predicted as an effect of Hurricane Dorian.”

The city’s 53 outdoor public pools and 650 spray showers will still be under normal operations.

“Based on conditions projected by the National Weather Service, and in consultation with our sister agencies, Parks is closing all city beaches this Friday and Saturday,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver. “We implore New Yorkers to take the closures seriously and not to risk their safety by ignoring this directive and swimming and surfing while our shores are experiencing the impacts from Hurricane Dorian.”

The National Weather Service predicts a dangerous rip current threat with possible ocean swells up to 10 feet on Friday and Saturday. This will affect all Atlantic Ocean beaches.

Parks lifeguards and enforcement staff will be posted along the coastline to enforce the swimming and surfing ban. Closure signage will be posted at entryways of all beaches.