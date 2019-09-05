Missing worker from junkyard fire found dead: FDNY

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — A missing worker in a junkyard that caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the Eastchester section of the Bronx was found dead Thursday, FDNY officials said.

The unidentified worker is one of two who had been missing from the fire. The first was taken to an area hospital with severe burns over more than 70 percent of his body.

The junkyard caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the Eastchester section of the Bronx.

Tires and junk cars were engulfed in flames. FDNY responded, as well as the department’s hazmat unit — dealing with gasoline on the premises — and foam units to extinguish the fuel.

FDNY Bronx Borough Commander Christopher Boyle says it took some 150 firefighters to handle the blaze.