Man throws milk at police evacuating blazing Bronx building

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Police officers were evacuating a blazing Bronx building on Tuesday afternoon when a man threw a container of milk at them.

The milk incident near Grand Concourse and East 171st Street comes in the wake of several water-throwing incidents.

The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, a union that represents officers, tweeted a message to the public.

“It is becoming impossible to do our job, even in emergencies. At a fire scene, we have to clear the area so that FDNY can contain the fire and prevent loss of life. This crowd didn’t care: they wanted to fight the cops who were there to help,” the union tweeted. “Thankfully everybody made it out, but our leaders need to wake up: if they keep encouraging cop-hatred & interference with our duties, LIVES WILL BE LOST because we couldn’t do our job.”

Police have asked for help identifying the milk thrower. He’s approximately 25 to 30 years of age and 140 lbs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).