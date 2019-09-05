Man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 33-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Thursday night, police said.

He was on East 28th Street near Cortelyou Road just before 9 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim one time in the head, officials said. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD has not released any surveillance images.

