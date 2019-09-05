Man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn

Posted 10:12 PM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27PM, September 5, 2019

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 33-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Thursday night, police said.

He was on East 28th Street near Cortelyou Road just before 9 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim one time in the head, officials said. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD has not released any surveillance images.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

