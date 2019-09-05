Man catches stranger’s phone on roller coaster, becomes instant legend

Catalonia, Spain — A man showed off his lightning-quick reflexes when he caught a stranger’s phone while riding a roller coaster in Spain.

Samuel Kempf, who lives in New Zealand, visited PortAventura World theme park and rode the Shambhala roller coaster last month.

An on-ride camera captured the moment Kempf caught the camera while riding the 80-mph coaster. Kempf told 1NewsNow he returned the phone to the owner when the ride was over.

“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug,” Kempf said.