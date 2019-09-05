Man accused of inappropriately touching 12-year-old girl in Lower Manhattan: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police are looking for a man accused of an inappropriate interaction with a young girl in an elevator in her apartment building in Lower Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

The 12-year-old girl was riding the elevator up to her floor, around 8 p.m. on Aug. 29, in the Smith Houses NYCHA complex on St. James Place when the man approached her, police said.

While the man and girl were in the elevator together he began to engage in conversation with her and then kissed her on the cheek before attempting to kiss her on the lips, authorities said.

The man exited the elevator on the sixth floor and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.