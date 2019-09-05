Hurricane Dorian will bring rain, tropical storm force winds, dangerous currents to NY, NJ area on Friday

Hurricane Dorian brought apparent tornadoes and heavy rain to North Carolina Thursday and forecasts show it will move up the coast and have a grazing impact New York and New Jersey on Friday.

The greatest effects will be felt along the coast and over the waters as Dorian moves south and east of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical storm force winds are expected from Fenwick Island, Delaware up to Great Egg Inlet, New Jersey on Friday, forecasts show. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible. There could also be some coastal flooding as rain is expected. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected.

People could begin experiencing tropical storm conditions as early as midday Friday, forecasts show.

Clouds will lower and thicken overnight as Dorian moves along the coast, according to the NWS. Rain and winds will increase throughout the day on Friday. There could be gusts up to 35 mph across easter Long Island.

Dorian should move quickly and depart the area on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Warnings, Small Craft Advisories, High Rip Current Risk and High Surf Advisories are in effect.