How it happened: police depict possible timeline in disappearance of missing CT mom

Over the course of a few spring days, Fotis Dulos used numerous vehicles at various locations to tamper with evidence connected to his estranged wife’s disappearance, Connecticut State Police said Wednesday.

The alleged cover-up was so detailed that police say Fotis Dulos and his live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, had “alibi scripts,” so that the details of their whereabouts on the day of her disappearance were the same — though police say many of those details were untrue.

Wednesday, police released 43 pages of information related to Fotis Dulos’ most recent arrest on charges of tampering with evidence in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos. The document depicts a possible timeline of the alleged crimes related to Jennifer’s disappearance, based on what police believe occurred.

The alleged crime

Police say they believe the “crime and clean-up” happened between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. on May 24, after Jennifer dropped the couple’s kids off at school. It’s around 8:05 that police say Fotis Dulos was “lying in wait” at Jennifer Dulos’ home, waiting for her to return.

It’s after that period of time that surveillance footage spots a person who police say they believe is Fotis Dulos driving Jennifer Dulos’ vehicle, believed to contain her body and other items from the clean-up, thought to have taken place in Jennifer Dulos’ garage.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle en route to a dirt turnaround where Jennifer Dulos’ vehicle was eventually found abandoned, the warrant said.

Based on screenshots of surveillance video in the arrest warrant, it seems as though someone in a red Toyota pickup truck — later found to be owned by one of Fotis Dulos’ employees — is parked at the turnaround waiting for Dulos to arrive. Later, police would find evidence of blood and Jennifer Dulos’ DNA on seats from the Toyota truck.

The alleged cover-up

Police interviewed the man who owns the truck. He works for Fotis Dulos’ construction company, according to the warrant.

He said he often used company vehicles to do his work during the week, so he’d leave his own truck — and keys — at Fotis Dulos’ residence, which doubled as his office.

In their investigation, police discovered that Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Troconis, had taken his truck on May 24, the day of Jennifer’s disappearance. Traconis would later say Jennifer Dulos’ body had been in the truck, according to the released report.

The following week, Fotis Dulos and Troconis took the truck to get detailed at a local car wash. He’d later insist that his employee remove the seats from the truck and replace them.

Fotis Dulos claims it was because he’d hugged his estranged wife weeks prior, police said, and was afraid her hair may have been in the vehicle afterwards.

The employee, though, saved the seats after he replaced them, and gave them to police, the report said. Investigators found a “bloodlike substance,” and linked DNA on the seats to Jennifer Dulos, according to the warrant.

The charges

Police said they do not believe the employee was involved in the crime, and they’ve corroborated his whereabouts on the day of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

Neither Fotis Dulos or Troconis have been charged with murder.

Back on June 2, Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested. They were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

On Wednesday, Fotis Dulos faced new charges of tampering with evidence.

Jennifer Dulos’ body was never recovered.