Girlfriend of recently arrested-Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis, turns herself in to police in missing mom case

Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, has turned herself in to Connecticut State Police, a day after her boyfriend was arrested on a new charge in connection to his estranged wife’s disappearance.

“It is our understanding that Michelle Troconis has made arraignments to turn herself into State Police investigators. Once further information becomes available, we will be sure to disseminate it accordingly,” said police, according to PIX11 sister station FOX61.

Fotis Dulos is facing a new charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He posted a $500,000 bond and was released Wednesday night.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Troconis,” said Fotis Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis, according to FOX61. “We are confident that she will, in the end, tell the truth at trial. The state is a terrifying enemy, but a clean conscience is a powerful ally.”

Fotis Dulos and Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Wednesday, police released a 43-page report detailing events leading up to and following Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance, and arrested Fotis Dulos on another charge of tampering with evidence.