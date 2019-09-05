5 injured in fiery wrong-way crash in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Five people were hospitalized, with one critically injured, after a destructive crash in Brooklyn early Thursday, according to authorities.

Just before 1 a.m., a Chevy Impala driving the wrong way down a Brownsville street crashed into a Nissan Altima with five people inside, authorities said.

The collision happened near Chester Street and Sutter Avenue, the FNDY said, and caused one of the cars to flip and catch fire.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after the crash, transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest, authorities told PIX11's Kirstin Cole.

Another passenger was seriously injured, while the remaining three suffered minor injuries, police said.

All five were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Police chaplain Bishop Willie Billips told PIX11 he visited all the victims in the hospital, trying to bring them comfort. He credited the NYPD and FDNY for quickly getting the victims to the emergency room.