You can rent the ‘Jersey Shore’ house in Seaside Heights

You too can have t-shirt time, GTL and whatever other shenanigans your favorite ‘Jersey Shore’ cast members got down to.

The house used by the MTV series is up for rent in the shore town of Seaside Heights. Booking.com is renting out the place for limited engagements.

The description claims “this is our guests’ favorite part of Seaside Heights, according to independent reviews.”

There are available spots at the house available as soon as September 12 at the cost of $3,000 a night.

The series originally ran from 2009 to 2012. After a reunion special in 2017, a new series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” has been airing since 2018.